Financial Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,132 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SGOV stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.66. The company had a trading volume of 956,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,208. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.44. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

