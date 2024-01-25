Financial Advisory Partners LLC Sells 202 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.5% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Chubb by 10.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 8.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $239.70. The stock had a trading volume of 469,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,870. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $244.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.53.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

