Financial Advisory Partners LLC Sells 282 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.05. 1,234,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,969,888. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $226.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

