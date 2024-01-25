Financial Analysis: Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) and Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR)

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Free Report) and Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Vox Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Timberline Resources has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vox Royalty has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberline Resources N/A -14.97% -14.44% Vox Royalty 3.24% 0.96% 0.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Timberline Resources and Vox Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Timberline Resources and Vox Royalty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$2.18 million ($0.01) -5.00 Vox Royalty $8.51 million 11.59 $330,000.00 N/A N/A

Vox Royalty has higher revenue and earnings than Timberline Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Timberline Resources and Vox Royalty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Vox Royalty 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vox Royalty has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.52%. Given Vox Royalty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vox Royalty is more favorable than Timberline Resources.

Summary

Vox Royalty beats Timberline Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corporation explores, evaluates, acquires, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 18,464 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada. It also holds interest in the Paiute project covering an area of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain mining district, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada; Seven Troughs project covers 3900 acres in Lovelock in Pershing County, Nevada; and acquires Wolfpack Gold properties. The company was formerly known as Silver Crystal Mines, Inc. and changed its name to Timberline Resources Corporation in February 2004. Timberline Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Hayden, Idaho.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

