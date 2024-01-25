Financial Connections Group Inc. Buys 1,001 Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 256,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after buying an additional 17,014 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 240,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 39,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 106,344 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.45. The company had a trading volume of 14,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,918. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.87.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

