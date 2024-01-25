Financial Connections Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,627 shares during the period. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF makes up about 7.4% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,593,000 after purchasing an additional 149,459 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 650,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,394,000 after buying an additional 29,306 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after buying an additional 22,296 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 387,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after purchasing an additional 63,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 329,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 19,863 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

USXF traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.42. 18,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,450. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.87. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.82 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.