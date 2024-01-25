Financial Connections Group Inc. Has $323,000 Holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises 0.4% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFSU. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 13,378 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 331.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 11,331 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DFSU traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $31.65. The stock had a trading volume of 12,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,981. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.15. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $31.82.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Featured Articles

