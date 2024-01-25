Financial Connections Group Inc. Lowers Position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI)

Financial Connections Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Free Report) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,743 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TEQI traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $36.42. 3,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,309. The stock has a market cap of $130.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.88. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average of $34.66.

The T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (TEQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The ETF currently has 106.18m in AUM and 111 holdings. TEQI is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global large-cap companies that are positioned to outperform the Russell 1000 Value Index TEQI was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

