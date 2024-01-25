Financial Connections Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Financial Connections Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 68.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $119.10. 1,113,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,667,485. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.80 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $119.99.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.90.

Get Our Latest Report on MRK

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.