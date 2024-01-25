Financial Connections Group Inc. Sells 7,687 Shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Financial Connections Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,687 shares during the period. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHYL. UBS Group AG bought a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 13,759 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

PHYL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.76. 2,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,778. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $35.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.88.

About PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

