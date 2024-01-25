Financial Contrast: Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) & Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU)

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) and Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.7% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Isuzu Motors and Atmus Filtration Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isuzu Motors $23.65 billion 0.45 $1.12 billion $1.53 9.02 Atmus Filtration Technologies $1.56 billion 1.18 $170.10 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Isuzu Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Atmus Filtration Technologies.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Isuzu Motors and Atmus Filtration Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isuzu Motors 0 0 0 0 N/A Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 1 5 0 2.83

Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus price target of $26.40, suggesting a potential upside of 19.51%. Given Atmus Filtration Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atmus Filtration Technologies is more favorable than Isuzu Motors.

Profitability

This table compares Isuzu Motors and Atmus Filtration Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isuzu Motors 4.97% 10.95% 5.48% Atmus Filtration Technologies 10.67% 79.43% 19.22%

Summary

Atmus Filtration Technologies beats Isuzu Motors on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines. The company also supplies diesel engines to manufacturers in various fields, including construction machinery, agricultural equipment, power generators, and commercial vessels. In addition, it provides after-sales services; repair services of commercial vehicles and buses; and commercial vehicle leasing, and maintenance contract services. Further, the company manufactures automobile parts and engines. Additionally, it engages in the import, wholesale, supply, and export of vehicles, and components and parts; and logistics management activities, as well as import, assembly, and wholesale of pickup trucks and derivatives. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Isuzu Motors Limited in July 1949. Isuzu Motors Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Yokohama-shi, Japan.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives. The company's products are used in on-highway and off-highway commercial vehicles; and agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. It serves original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cummins Inc.

