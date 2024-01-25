Financial Review: BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) versus Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) and Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.3% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of BHP Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BHP Group and Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BHP Group $53.82 billion 2.93 $12.92 billion N/A N/A Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A N/A -$93.57 million $0.23 21.00

Analyst Ratings

BHP Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas (Argentina).

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BHP Group and Lithium Americas (Argentina), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BHP Group 0 6 3 0 2.33 Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 3 2 0 2.40

BHP Group currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential downside of 40.50%. Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a consensus target price of $11.20, indicating a potential upside of 131.88%. Given Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lithium Americas (Argentina) is more favorable than BHP Group.

Volatility and Risk

BHP Group has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BHP Group and Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BHP Group N/A N/A N/A Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -0.05% -0.04%

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal. The company is also involved in mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; and potash development activities. In addition, it provides towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services. BHP Group Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

