First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBSI) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in January

First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
First Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FBSI remained flat at $32.00 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 269. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05. The stock has a market cap of $77.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.17.
About First Bancshares
