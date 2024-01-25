First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBSI) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in January

First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FBSI remained flat at $32.00 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 269. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05. The stock has a market cap of $77.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.17.

First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Stockmens Bank that provides banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southern Missouri, eastern Colorado, and southwestern Nebraska. It accepts various deposit products. The company also offers real estate loans, including one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural real estate loans, and home equity loans; and non-real estate loans, such as commercial business, agricultural business, and consumer loans.

