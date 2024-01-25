First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th.

First Community has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. First Community has a payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Community to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

First Community Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $18.98 on Thursday. First Community has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 million. First Community had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 10.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Community will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FCCO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised shares of First Community from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Community by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in First Community by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 105,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Community by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Community by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Community by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Featured Articles

