First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) vs. Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Head-To-Head Review

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) and Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

First Financial has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. First Financial pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial $230.02 million 2.11 $71.11 million $5.40 7.63 Live Oak Bancshares $682.47 million 2.77 $176.21 million $1.32 32.20

This table compares First Financial and Live Oak Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Live Oak Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial. First Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Oak Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Financial and Live Oak Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Live Oak Bancshares 0 2 2 0 2.50

First Financial presently has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.37%. Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus target price of $37.75, suggesting a potential downside of 11.18%. Given First Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Financial is more favorable than Live Oak Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.8% of First Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of First Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial and Live Oak Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial 24.55% 13.30% 1.33% Live Oak Bancshares 8.05% 7.18% 0.57%

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares beats First Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans. In addition, the company offers lease financing, trust account, depositor, and insurance services. First Financial Corporation was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, it provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families; investment advisory services to a series of funds focused on providing venture capital to new and emerging financial technology companies; and an on-site restaurant location to company employees and business visitors. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

