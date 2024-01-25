First Hawaiian (FHB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2024

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) will issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.36 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Hawaiian to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Trading Up 0.9 %

FHB opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.05. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $28.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Read Our Latest Report on FHB

Insider Transactions at First Hawaiian

In related news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $88,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,064.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Hawaiian

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 8.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 47.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,745,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in First Hawaiian by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.