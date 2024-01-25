First Hawaiian (FHB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) will issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.36 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Hawaiian to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian Trading Up 0.9 %

FHB opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.05. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $28.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Read Our Latest Report on FHB

Insider Transactions at First Hawaiian

In related news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $88,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,064.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Hawaiian

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 8.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 47.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,745,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in First Hawaiian by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.