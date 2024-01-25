First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

FRSB traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.90. 996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.51. First Resource Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70.

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter.

First Resource Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding for First Resource Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses and personal primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services, insured cash sweeps, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

