First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,520 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 1,235.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FVC opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.23. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $36.19.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2377 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

