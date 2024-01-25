Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PFD opened at $10.24 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 41,636 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 100,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 13,633 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 37,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

