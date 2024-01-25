Flare (FLR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $693.43 Million

Flare (FLR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Flare has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Flare has a market cap of $693.43 million and $6.68 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 32,622,223,596 coins. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 32,622,223,596.81251 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02114073 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $7,214,919.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

