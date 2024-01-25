FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.03

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.03 and last traded at $62.77, with a volume of 9132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.45.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.46. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

About FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

