Forum Financial Management LP Buys 9,019 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REET. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 192,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,360,000. EFG Capital International CORP. acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 95.0% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,661,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,182,000 after purchasing an additional 809,652 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA REET traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.40. 480,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,098. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $25.72.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

