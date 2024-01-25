Forum Financial Management LP Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,326 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Target were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.33. The company had a trading volume of 305,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,252. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.51. The firm has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.62.

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

