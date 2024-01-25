Forum Financial Management LP Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $380.20. 847,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,200,173. The company has a 50-day moving average of $368.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.09. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $314.97 and a twelve month high of $381.08.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

