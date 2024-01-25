Forum Financial Management LP Has $1.80 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.6 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $428.58. 9,525,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,653,000. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $285.19 and a twelve month high of $429.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $401.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.09.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.