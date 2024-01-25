Forum Financial Management LP Has $502,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $27,192,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $12,108,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 678.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $298.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,075. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $295.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $314.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Citigroup cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $297.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

