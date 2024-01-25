Forum Financial Management LP Has $536,000 Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,354 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BMO traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.78. 258,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,982. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.17 and a 200-day moving average of $86.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.07. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $1.1137 dividend. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMO. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

