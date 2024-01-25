Forum Financial Management LP Invests $561,000 in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in PureCycle Technologies by 285.7% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PureCycle Technologies

In other news, CEO Dustin Olson bought 68,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $219,571.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,490.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven F. Bouck acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,396. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin Olson acquired 68,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $219,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,490.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 136,969 shares of company stock valued at $485,444 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCT traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.26. 814,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,545,653. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCT shares. Oppenheimer downgraded PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Capital downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

