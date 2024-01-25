Forum Financial Management LP Reduces Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VNQ traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.41. 703,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,445,395. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.09 and a 200-day moving average of $81.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.