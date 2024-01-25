Forum Financial Management LP Sells 1,111 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.79. 953,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,792,080. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.24.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

