Forum Financial Management LP Trims Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Humana by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HUM traded down $48.28 on Thursday, reaching $354.12. 3,769,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,463. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $467.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $477.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $350.00 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $595.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.80.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

