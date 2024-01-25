Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.45% from the company’s previous close.
NASDAQ:FULC opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $414.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.25.
Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.48% and a negative net margin of 3,769.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.
