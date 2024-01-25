FY2023 Earnings Estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn ($2.73) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.83). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.12) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.94) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($7.60) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.39.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $63.01 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $76.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.63.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.24) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,437 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,410,000 after purchasing an additional 880,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

