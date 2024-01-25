FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Matador Resources Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a report issued on Monday, January 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will earn $6.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.73. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.78 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $54.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 3.31. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $69.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.19.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $772.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

