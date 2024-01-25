FY2023 Earnings Forecast for USA Compression Partners LP Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for USA Compression Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for USA Compression Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $217.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.37 million.

Several other brokerages have also commented on USAC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on USAC

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

Shares of USAC stock opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.18. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at USA Compression Partners

In other USA Compression Partners news, Director Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $87,086.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,432,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,942,980.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $87,086.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,432,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,942,980.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher W. Porter sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $105,883.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,303.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,069,880 shares of company stock valued at $50,542,481.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,400.00%.

About USA Compression Partners

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.