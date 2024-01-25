FY2024 EPS Estimates for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Lifted by Leerink Partnrs

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, January 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.81.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

CORT stock opened at $22.87 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $34.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $48,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $48,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 3,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $111,793.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $164,555.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,070 shares of company stock worth $1,546,805 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

