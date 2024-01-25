FY2024 EPS Estimates for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Lowered by Analyst

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Neogen in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Neogen stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 272.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Neogen has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.18.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.85 million. Neogen had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.35%. Neogen’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

In other news, Director William T. Boehm purchased 2,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,469.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Neogen by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 708,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after buying an additional 105,011 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Neogen by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 16,930 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

