FY2024 EPS Estimates for Spin Master Corp. Lifted by Cormark (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Spin Master in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn $3.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.98. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.48. Spin Master had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of C$952.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$970.92 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TOY. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Securities raised Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.81.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$35.09 on Thursday. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$31.51 and a 1 year high of C$39.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Spin Master’s payout ratio is presently 11.32%.

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.95, for a total value of C$163,935.37. In other news, Senior Officer Jeremy Don Tucker sold 8,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.73, for a total transaction of C$296,452.97. Also, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 4,829 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.95, for a total transaction of C$163,935.37. Insiders sold 19,237 shares of company stock worth $648,456 in the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

