FY2024 EPS Estimates for Webster Financial Co. Cut by Wedbush (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Webster Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.05. The consensus estimate for Webster Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WBS. Citigroup assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.77.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS stock opened at $51.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average of $44.01. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Webster Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Webster Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,557,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

