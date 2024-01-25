Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.73.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,287.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at $7,283,580.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,287.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,572,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,432,000 after purchasing an additional 555,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,969,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,259,000 after purchasing an additional 495,114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,183,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,054,000 after acquiring an additional 214,286 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,771,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,397 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average is $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $55.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 106.57%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also

