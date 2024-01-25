Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.62. Approximately 778,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,997,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOTU shares. Citigroup raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.48 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, China Renaissance cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $939.35 million, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of -0.26.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOTU. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 32.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 41.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 301.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

