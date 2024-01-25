General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) PT Raised to $300.00 at Citigroup

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $283.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s current price.

GD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.38.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD traded up $4.68 on Thursday, reaching $265.86. 1,968,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,793. The firm has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.92.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $992,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 27,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.