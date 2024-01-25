General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $261.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $263.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.77.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

