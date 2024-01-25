General Electric (NYSE:GE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. General Electric updated its Q1 guidance to $0.60-0.65 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.600-0.650 EPS.
NYSE GE traded up $2.41 on Thursday, hitting $132.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,891,291. General Electric has a one year low of $79.47 and a one year high of $132.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $144.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.40.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.
GE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
