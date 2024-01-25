General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. General Electric updated its Q1 guidance to $0.60-0.65 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.600-0.650 EPS.
General Electric Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of GE opened at $129.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a 1 year low of $79.43 and a 1 year high of $132.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.40. The firm has a market cap of $141.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35.
General Electric Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.82%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $635,274,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in General Electric by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after buying an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 12,475.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,632,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,765,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,856 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
