Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM) Trading Up 2.1%

Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM – Get Free Report) was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.79 and last traded at $12.79. Approximately 2,086 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 273% from the average daily volume of 559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Global X China Materials ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of Global X China Materials ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Global X China Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $233,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global X China Materials ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Global X China Materials ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period.

Global X China Materials ETF Company Profile

Global X China Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Materials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Materials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

