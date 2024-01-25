Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Update

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 2,066.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Global X Clean Tech ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CTEC traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,922. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.41. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $17.46.
Global X Clean Tech ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Global X Clean Tech ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Clean Tech ETF
About Global X Clean Tech ETF
The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.
See Also
