Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Update

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 2,066.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTEC traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,922. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.41. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $17.46.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Global X Clean Tech ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Clean Tech ETF

About Global X Clean Tech ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTEC. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 1,167.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period.

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

