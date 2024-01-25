Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.69. 532,685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,392,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.30 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.04.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Down 3.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $660.63 million, a P/E ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.90.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.0115 dividend. This is a positive change from Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

