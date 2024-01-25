Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 222,113 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 330% from the previous session’s volume of 51,639 shares.The stock last traded at $10.55 and had previously closed at $10.48.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gores Holdings IX

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHIX. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 482.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

