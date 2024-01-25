Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of AJX opened at $5.30 on Friday. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Ajax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Great Ajax by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

